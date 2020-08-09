Large dildo brings smile to face of elected member

The member for the Queensland electorate of Whitsunday today offered to return a dildo found attached to a campaign sign at Dingo Beach. Elected three times previously as a member of the LNP, Jason Costigan is attempting to win re-election as a member of North Queensland First, which he founded. The dildo apparently did not faze the member — in fact — it brought a huge smile to his face.

Election signage always proves a tempting target for both election rivals and frustrated graffiti artists. Anecdotes also abound of politicians vandalising their own signs to obtain media coverage.

Today, Jason Costigan posted a video on social media standing beside an election sign at Dingo Beach. The corflute featured a large dildo wired into place right between the candidate’s eyes.

Costigan characterised the attack as a ‘dildo attack’.

“That’s what you could deduct from looking at that. I’m not sure what else you could say.”

Well, we know what people usually mean when they attach a penis-shaped object to someone’s forehead, but we hate to jump to hasty assumptions.

But why Dingo Beach? Vulgar persons suffering from thirst sometimes rate their dehydration as ‘dry as a dingo’s donger’. While somewhat crude, the phrase is less offensive than references to brides of Christ and aridity.

Perhaps someone merely wished to indicate that the honourable member looked thirsty.

Jason Costigan offered to return the dildo to its rightful owner.

“If you’re the LNP supporter or voter, or LNP member, perhaps a Labor member and you’re missing your dildo, then you should contact my office as soon as possible.”

Dingo Beach Dildo

Jason Costigan

The LNP expelled Costigan after a complaint alleging harassment.

Despite Costigan’s denial of inappropriate behaviour LNP leader Deb Frecklington called on him to resign from parliament.

“As of today Mr Costigan is no longer a member of my team and is no longer a member of the LNP…

“He has disgraced the office and he should go now.”

However, in April 2020, the complainant withdrew her allegations. She also offered an unreserved apology to Costigan.

The LNP, Labor and the Greens have all endorsed female candidates to oppose Costigan in the coming state election. NQ First’s platform includes statehood for North Queensland, an idea raised in the north with monotonous regularity since the 1870s and with a dildo’s chance in hell of ever happening.

