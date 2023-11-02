LaNCE TV triumphs at 2023 Antenna Awards with ‘Best Live Broadcast’ win

Ballarat-based live LGBTQIA+ variety chat show LaNCE TV took out the Best Live or Outside Broadcast category at the 2023 Antenna Awards.

LaNCE TV Ballarat is a multigenerational, intersectional television show screening on Facebook Live and Channel 31. The aim is to both showcase LGBTQIA+ storytelling, representation and visibility through arts-based practice and to promote LGBTQIA+ community connections in rural and regional Victoria.

The Antenna Awards, which first began in 2004, recognise outstanding achievements and excellence in community television in both technical and creative areas.

LaNCE TV creator, Deb Lord said they were surprised and elated to win the category.

“Winning this award validates that the work we do in holding space for LGBTQIA+ voices and broadcasting our live show to Melbourne television from Ballarat each week makes receiving this national award of even more profound,” they said.

The show was awarded Outstanding Technical and Creative Ingenuity during the 2021 Antennas and was also named as Victorian LGBTQIA+ Artist of the year by GLOBE Victoria in 2021.

Their latest award makes LaNCE TV a three-time winner over the last two years.

LaNCE TV streams live on Channel 31 Melbourne and on Facebook at 9pm on Friday nights.

