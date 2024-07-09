Lance Leopard remembered

Marcus Pierce, better known as Lance Leopard, died along with his mother during a house fire in the Brisbane suburb of Woodridge on June 16.

Lance Leopard, an icon of Sydney’s gay scene, first rose to prominence as the keyboardist for the New Romantics group the MegaMen in Brisbane where they supported acts including The Reels and Deckchairs Overboard, and performed on television as part of the Brisbane Telethon in 1983.

Leopard’s mother, Carmel Pierce, was a well-known figure in the Brisbane gay scene of the 80s and she and Lance’s straight brother Michael supported Lance at gigs, never shy about their immense pride in his talent.

He later relocated to Sydney, where he worked as a stylist and where his gossip columns in publications throughout the 90s including On The Street, Sydney Star Observer and Capital Q became must reads in the Sydney gay scene.

News of Lance’s passing in June led to an outpouring of memories of him online with many sharing their Leopard encounters.

“I remember the endless days of rehearsal when we were putting the MegaMen together at Marilyn’s Cocktail Bar,” Ken Maxwell recalled.

“He was so patient with the other two who were always wanting to change and twist things a little. He just stood behind his keyboards and waited for them to get on with it. A very wonderful man offstage too.”

“When I started writing my wine column for Capital Q Weekly I was so nervous to meet him because he was so revered on the gay scene,” Drew Lambert remembered.

“I needn’t have been. He was so warm and welcoming. I was writing the column that appealed to his favourite pastime.

“He loved the fact that I was his passport for free wine samples after I took my taste. I gave him hundreds of bottles over the years!

“I was so jealous that his column took a mere twenty minutes to write and mine would sometimes take six hours! His gossip columns were absolute perfection. A joy to read.”

“I’ll never forget the first time I saw him swan into The Exchange hotel in about 1986, a mane of black dreadlocks,” Chris Munro remembered.

“He was so clever and witty. When Diana died and everyone was utterly miserable he posted his column with the headline, ‘Don’t worry we still have this one!’ and a big picture of Diana Ross.”

“He was a darling man to me at all times,” friend Rebecca Mullins recalled.

“And I am so sad that he and his dear mum have gone this way. A truly iconic presence in our gay world.”

The MegaMen reunited to play Brisbane Powerhouse in 2014 and in more recent years Leopard was a special guest at DJ Maynard’s Love Shack and Madd Club parties at Red Bar in Glebe.

However he moved back to Brisbane four years ago to care for his elderly mother who had become wheelchair dependent.

“All of our lives are just that little bit less glamorous today,” Maynard wrote after learning of his friend’s death.

“Some travel in style, some travel discreetly. Lance travelled both ways through the back alleys and laneways of Darlinghurst.

“He was a sharp dresser with an even sharper tongue. Some even today are still feeling the sting from one of his very blunt show reviews.

“Lance touched many people through his life and work, but mainly the hot ones. As he said, ‘I don’t believe in the afterlife, but I’ve always believed with all my soul in the afterparty.’ Your name is on the door Lance.”

-DJ Maynard recorded a series of podcasts with Lance in 2019 that you can listen to at www.maynard.com.au.

