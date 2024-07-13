Lance Leopard and Carmel Brisbane Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life for Lance Leopard and his mum Carmel will be held in Brisbane on August 24.

Lance, an iconic queer identity in Brisbane and Sydney, and his mum Carmel, a community activist and victims of crime advocate, died in a house fire on June 16.

Will we see the likes of Lance again?

A hard question to answer, but will we see the likes of Lance again?

As a band member of MegaMen, as a writer, and more, he made himself a great personality. Darian Zam said, “Lance’s persona was an Art form that he worked for decades to carefully craft.”

Lance was his own exquisite creation. We had great role models back then – people like Quentin Crisp. And Mark Love from MegaMen speaks of the MegaMen’s appreciation of the twenties and people like Marlene Deitrich and Quentin Crisp.

A lifelong friend of Lance’s, and a fellow member of the iconic Brisbane band, Mark Love has organised the event on August 24.

“There will not be the likes again of Lance Leopard and Carmel,” he told QNews, ” This mother and son team spread joy wherever they went and contributed to their communities for decades.

“Get upstairs at the Wickham at 4 pm on Saturday 24th and join in a chorus or 10 of Doctor and the Medics’ Spirit in the Sky.”

Falling in Love Again

Mark told QNews, “The event is missing one thing so far – drag. It’s a free event so we can’t offer cold hard cash but we promise payment in kisses and hugs to any drag queen willing to volunteer to perform on the afternoon.”

The organisers do require a specific performance – something Lance would love – Marlene Deitrich’s Falling in Love Again.

If you can help, contact Mark via the Celebration page.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.