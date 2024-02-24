NSW

Beau Lamarre-Condon not cooperating in search for bodies

Jesse baird, Luke hunter and Beau Lamarre condon

NSW Police continue the search for the bodies of presumed murder victims Jesse Baird and Luke Davies this weekend with no assistance from alleged killer Beau Lamarre-Condon.

On Wednesday, bloodied clothing and possessions of television presenter Jesse Baird were found in a skip in Sydney’s south. During a subsequent search of Jesse’s home, police found a significant amount of blood — enough to suggest a serious injury.

Both Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies were missing. Media reports soon named Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon as a person of interest. Friends said a relationship between Lemarre Condon and Jesse did not end well, and Jesse had expressed concern for his safety. Lamarre-Condon was also missing.

On Friday, Lamarre Condon surrendered to police and was charged with two counts of murder.

However, he has so far not cooperated with investigators.

Police believe the killer used a white hire van to transport the bodies of the victims. They have found the van and are seeking CCTV footage of its movements between Monday and Friday.

Det Supt Daniel Doherty said finding the bodies was important.

“It’s important that we get the movements in relation to that van as hopefully we can find the bodies, and this is important for the family.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family. They have received the news of the charging… so they have now been obviously devastated by the news. We believe there is sufficient evidence to proceed with those charges due to the evidence we have up-to-date.

“It’s really important that we do locate the bodies, not only for the cause of death but the answers for the family because they are still grieving and are starting to grieve now.”

1800RESPECT is the national domestic, family and sexual violence counselling, information and support service.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732, chat online via their website, or text 0458 737 732.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

