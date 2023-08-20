LAG seeks exemption for ‘female-born lesbian’ event

The Lesbian Action Group (LAG) of Melbourne has applied to the Human Rights Commission for a five-year temporary exemption to hold a ‘female-born lesbian’ only event at the Victorian Pride Centre.

An anonymous member of LAG posted details of the submission to social media.

International Lesbian Day

The submission from LAG says the group wishes to book space at the Victorian Pride Centre on Sunday, October 15, 2023. They would host an “all-day fun-filled culturally appropriate lesbians born female only event” to celebrate International Lesbian Day.

The group told the commission they applied for a five-year temporary exemption because they intend to hold numerous events subsequent to International Lesbian Day 2023.

LAG say in their submission that discrimination laws prevented any but small gatherings of ‘lesbian-born female’ groups since 2003. Additionally, any inability to publicise events hindered outreach to younger lesbians.

LAG states “The Exemption would exclude anyone who was not a Lesbian Born Female. That is, Heterosexual, Bisexual and Gay males, Heterosexual and Bisexual females, Transgender people and Queer plus people.”

In 2021, the Tasmanian Anti-discrimination Commissioner rejected a similar application by Jessica Hoyle. The Tasmanian TERF applied for an exemption to hold a ‘female-only’ drag king event.

The Human Rights Commission invites submissions on the application from interested parties. The closing date for written submissions is Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

