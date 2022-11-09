Lady Glenconnor: “I’m an agony aunt. And a gay icon”

Anne Tennant, Lady Glenconnor, was Lady-in-Waiting for over 30 years to Queen Elizabeth II’s more interesting sister, Princess Margaret. In her new book, Whatever Next?: Lessons from an Unexpected Life, she spills the tea on an abusive marriage, life as an intimate of the British royal family, and becoming a gay icon.

Lady Glenconnor is one of the few authors who, unlike most ‘royal experts’, would know the truth about various royal scandals. But she keeps all that close to her chest. Otherwise, no more invites to dinner with Charles and Camilla at Sandringham.

So, instead, Whatever Next? focuses on her own quite remarkable life.

Lady Glenconnor writes frankly about her 55-year marriage to British playboy Colin Tennant. Lord Glenconnor, as he became, took her to a brothel on their honeymoon. He also bashed her senseless during their long marriage.

It is because of her husband that Lady Glenconnor writes. When he died, he left his fortune to his St Lucian manservant. As an elderly widow, she was left with a choice of making money herself or living in what I believe the upper classes refer to as ‘reduced circumstances’.

Agony aunt and gay icon

Lady Glenconnor says she became a gay icon after she wrote in a previous book about her second son coming out as gay and his death from AIDS.

Henry Tennant married and fathered a child before he came out. But Lady Glenconnor describes his coming out as unsurprising. As a child, he dressed up in her clothing. When he married, she assumed that had been a phase. Diagnosed with HIV 18 months after he came out, Henry died at just 26 in 1990.

The agony aunt title derives from the author’s frank discussion of her sex life. Complete strangers apparently approach the 90-year-old at society shindigs for advice on their sex lives. Remember that when you next attend a Buckingham Palace garden party. Just wander up to some elderly duchess and inquire how to become a power bottom or better scissoring techniques.

