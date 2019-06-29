Lady Gaga’s Stonewall appearance

Lady Gaga surprised cheering fans with an appearance at the Stonewall Inn yesterday on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. At the scene of the riots she delivered an impassioned speech on Pride and LGBTIQ rights.

Look around you. Look at what you have done. This community has fought and continued to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance, and the most relentless bravery.

You are the definition of courage,

I hope you celebrate every inch of who you are today. You were born this way and you are superstars!

I will continue to fight every day during shows, and even when I’m not onstage, to spread a message that’s actually quite simple: Be kind.

And guess what? That kindness belongs to you. It always has belonged to you. Even when the world was not kind, it belonged to you. All the galaxies, stars, and even God, I know all had your back.

So today, and I hope every day: Dance, sing, rejoice, worship yourself, worship each other!

It is said that those who threw the first brick on that historic night were members of the trans community.

And while we have made tremendous progress, we find ourselves at a time where attacks on the trans community are on an increasing rise each day. I will not tolerate this.

That distance between us and them — those who are not listening and who do not understand — that is the space for an important dialogue as a community and how we all move forward together to change the system of an extremely oppressive administration.

Embrace the Stonewall legacy. Love each other, raise your voice, and my gosh, vote, don’t forget to vote!

True love is when you would take a bullet for someone, and you know that I would take a bullet for you any day of the week.