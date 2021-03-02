Lady Gaga’s dog walker speaks out after being shot in violent dognapping

Lady Gaga’s dogwalker has spoken out after he was shot by dognappers who stole Gaga’s French Bulldogs in Los Angeles last week.

Ryan Fischer is expected to make a full recovery after the attack. He was walking pooches Gustav, Koji and Miss Asia in Hollywood last Wednesday.

The celebrity dog walker shared photos from his hospital bed on his Instagram.

He also wrote a lengthy and emotional statement about the ordeal, his condition and Gaga’s support for him.

“I am still in recovery from a very close call with death,” the 39-year-old wrote.

“The gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense.

“First responders and health care workers: you literally saved my life and helped me take newborn walks. I can’t thank you enough.”

He said he thought he might die as he cradled Gaga’s dog Miss Asia. She was the only one of her three pets to escape the dognappers.

“Four days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me,” he wrote.

Fischer said his “panicked screams calmed as I looked at her” even as he could see himself bleeding from his wound.

“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together,

“[I] apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.”

Lady Gaga says her dogwalker is ‘forever a hero’

CCTV showed two suspects jumping out of a white car and shooting Fischer when he refused to hand Gaga’s dogs over.

The walker is seen incapacitated on the sidewalk as the car speeds away with two of the pets.

“Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel,” he said.

“I smiled at [Asia’s] shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay.

“From that point, right as the neighbors poured from their homes and restaurant to us on the sidewalk, life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn.”

On Saturday, it was confirmed that a woman unconnected to the dognapping found the dogs and handed them into a police station.

Gaga said her “heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness.”

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero,” Gaga wrote.

Ryan Fischer is expected to make a full recovery

In his Instagram posts, Fisher thanked Gaga for her support.

“Your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it!

“You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family.

“But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.

“And now? A lot of healing still needs to happen.

“But I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav.”

