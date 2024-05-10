Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball film coming to Aussie streaming

Lady Gaga’s new concert special Gaga Chromatica Ball is coming to Australian streaming service Stan in two weeks.

Gaga released her Chromatica album in 2020, but the pandemic delayed her Chromatica Ball Tour until 2022.

During the pandemic, Aussies made the rest of the world jealous as we enjoyed Chromatica while out clubbing. We missed out on seeing Lady Gaga live because she didn’t bring the Chromatica Ball to Australia.

But Gaga did film one of her 2022 concerts. HBO is now releasing it as a new concert film Gaga Chromatica Ball.

This week, Lady Gaga announced the film’s US release date. Australian streaming service Stan has also now confirmed the film will drop on the same day, May 26, over here.

“I’m so excited that we can finally share ‘The Chromatica Ball’ film with the world,” Gaga wrote on Instagram.

“This film chronicles a time of immense creativity…the fashion, the dance, the music.

“Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other – you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget. Stadium after stadium. Sold out crowds. The deafening singalongs.

“I love you monsters more than I can say. See yourself in every vocal, every fabric choice, the choreography, every image.

“No matter where life or my career has taken me, my time with you always is a path back to a very powerful part of myself. In a stadium filled with YOU it came to life. Thank you for that feeling.

“I hope you will feel seen when you watch this film. And know that I edited it carefully to honour you.”

The concert film Gaga Chromatica Ball will premiere in Australia on May 26, the same day as the US, on streaming service Stan.

