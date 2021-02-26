Lady Gaga offers $500k reward after dog walker shot and pet bulldogs stolen

Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward after her dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs were stolen by armed attackers.

Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was taking the animals for a stroll off Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood on Wednesday night (US time).

Advertisements

A white sedan pulled over and two men tried to steal the animals, police said.

The dog walker tried to fight off the attackers, but during the struggle one of the men shot him with a gun.

The LAPD confirmed the suspect “took the two bulldogs from the victim, used a semi-automatic handgun and fled the scene in a white sedan.”

A third bulldog, named Miss Asia, ran away from the incident. Police later recovered the pooch.

Fischer was later hospitalised and is understood to be in a stable condition.

Lady Gaga is currently in Rome working on a new film about the Gucci family.

Police said they don’t know if the crooks targeted Gaga’s dog walker because of her celebrity status.

However the singer is now offering a $500,000 reward to anyone with information about the dogs, “no questions asked”.

Lady Gaga has shared numerous photos of her adorable French bulldogs on her Instagram over the years.

The pooches featured heavily in her 2017 Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Advertisements

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.