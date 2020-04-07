Lady Gaga headlining all-star COVID-19 benefit concert

Lady Gaga has announced an all-star benefit concert to support those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaga is curating the concert, called One World: Together at Home, with advocacy organisation Global Citizen to support the World Health Organisation. A huge lineup of music stars will perform from their homes for the April 18 event.

Announcing the concert, Gaga thanked those working on the frontlines during the coronavirus crisis.

“We are all so very grateful to all of the healthcare professionals across the country and around the world,” Gaga said.

“What you are doing is putting yourself in harm’s way to help the world, and we all salute you.

“It has been an honour to help with this huge broadcast event. We need to tell the stories and celebrate the frontline community, healthcare workers and their acts of kindness.”

She continued, “We celebrate and highlight the singular, kind global community that is arising right now.

“We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement. We want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit.”

Gaga said she and Global Citizen had raised $35m in the last week from corporations and philanthropists.

The money will go to the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Lady Gaga headlining One World coronavirus relief concert

The One World lineup includes Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Lizzo, Elton John, John Legend, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Alanis Morissette, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Andrea Bocelli, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, J Balvin, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Kacey Musgraves, and Lang Lang.

Lady Gaga clarified the One World concert was not a fundraising telethon and would focus on entertainment and messages of solidarity.

“Put your wallets away and sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve,” she said.

However she did urge philanthropists and businesses to make donations ahead of the event.

US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will host the concert. The concert will stream on social media and US TV networks ABC, CBS and NBC will show it live.

For Australians, Global Citizen Australia will stream it on Twitter (@glblctznAU), Facebook and Instagram at 10am AEST on Sunday, April 19.

⭕️ We’re excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 19 10 AM AEST / April 18 8 PM ET curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favourite artists and comedians — all in support of the @WHO and COVID-19 crisis. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/8K5qrtJnk5 — @GlblCtznAU (@GlblCtznAU) April 6, 2020

Proceeds will go to the @WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, which supports healthcare workers, and our regional partners making impacts in their communities. Take action with us now: https://t.co/4TbVXUHSXk (2/7) — @GlblCtznAU (@GlblCtznAU) April 6, 2020

