Lady Gaga confirms a Chromatica Ball film is in the works

Lady Gaga has confirmed that a concert film based on her Chromatica Ball world tour is on the way, in a big update for her followers.

The singer played the long-delayed tour dates across the US and Europe last year in support of her 2020 album Chromatica.

While Aussies got to enjoy Chromatica together during the pandemic, we missed out on seeing Lady Gaga in person at the Chromatica Ball.

Now Gaga has confirmed that a concert film is on the way.

“I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit,” she said.

“Here’s a photo of my working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that’s a frame from the film behind me).

“I can’t WAIT for you to experience it.”

Lady Gaga confirmed last September that one of her US concerts with 52,000 fans was filmed by 30 cameras.

52,000 people. Sold out. 30 cameras pointed at you and one take 🖤 #monster #ChromaticaBallLA

I LOVE YOU🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/NbAQxMItj8 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 11, 2022

Lady Gaga teases new music for a special project

Meanwhile, in the lengthy message to her Instagram followers, Gaga explained she had been laying low but keeping very busy.

“I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way,” she wrote.

“I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for ‘Joker’, I filmed ‘Joker’ for many months (a very introspective time).

“I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling.

She went on, “I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity — to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me.

“I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh).

“But I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change.

Lady Gaga also wrote, “Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much.

“I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art.”

