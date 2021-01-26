Lady Gaga addresses the COVID FOMO as Aussies club to Chromatica

Lady Gaga has given a shout out to Australia on Twitter as footage of clubgoers actually able to dance to her latest album Chromatica in our nightclubs goes viral.

Over the Australia Day long weekend, Aussies posted footage to social media of crowded nightclubs blasting tracks from Lady Gaga’s 2020 album.

The videos have racked up hundreds of thousands of views, and also responses from many showing serious COVID FOMO in countries battling widespread virus transmission.

Lady Gaga retweeted one of the videos herself that was captioned, “Australia managed to go covid-free so now the gays finally get to club to chromatica.”

The video was taken at Melbourne’s Sircuit Bar over the long weekend.

“GOODBYE COVID HELLO DANCING,” Lady Gaga wrote.

“Happy for Australia! Praying for the rest of the world that we all can be dancing together soon.”

Lady Gaga released Chromatica last year and many declared it one of her best albums. However due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, very few fans around the world have heard it live.

A Victorian man tweeted, “We’re basically covid free and can go clubbing and to restaurants and the gym wow we really did that.

“I could honestly cry we did it Joe.”

GOODBYE COVID HELLO DANCING🥳💕 happy for Australia! Praying for the rest of the world that we all can be dancing together soon 🙏 https://t.co/pxnBQrHg1e — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 26, 2021

People in Melbourne dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Babylon” at a nightclub (via @nick_spurway) pic.twitter.com/cJ8A1wlPeg — ⚔️ GAGA DAILY ⚔️ (@gagadaily) January 26, 2021

Australians partying to “Rain On Me” this weekend (via @RemyCastan) pic.twitter.com/3EPfhurbEc — ⚔️ GAGA DAILY ⚔️ (@gagadaily) January 26, 2021

Lady Gaga fans overseas have ‘never felt so felt out’

But one American said, “Meanwhile in the US I’m arguing with my houseplants about this week’s episode of Drag Race.”

Another wrote, “Aussie gays are at the club listening to Chromatica, and were inside making our 425th banana bread.”

“Every time I think about those gays dancing to chromatica in Australia I get so sad,” another wrote.

“I’ve never felt so left out in my life,” one person said.

“I yearn to hear Sine from above from a speaker that vibrates my whole body,” another wrote.

Australia: bars and clubs are open dancing to Chromatica Me in California: pic.twitter.com/S6LfZCwiAU — SERG (@SupSerg) January 27, 2021

Aussie gays are at the club listening to Chromatica, and were inside making our 425th banana bread. pic.twitter.com/qlVsHnW86F — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) January 24, 2021

meanwhile, american monsters at home: pic.twitter.com/k6OEfBDdUv — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) January 26, 2021

I yearn to hear sine from above from a speaker that vibrates my whole body — clay.mueller (@claytonmueller9) January 24, 2021

Watching Australians dance to Chromatica in a COVID-free club pic.twitter.com/vgaEOwqKeu — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 25, 2021

I’m here in the crusty ass U.S like pic.twitter.com/XZMQtvwKtI — Negro De Gallo (@baddnewsbrandon) January 26, 2021

