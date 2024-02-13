Lady Bunny headlining The Wickham’s Big Gay Day

Brisbane LGBTQIA+ pub The Wickham has announced US drag icon Lady Bunny is headlining annual Fortitude Valley street party Big Gay Day this May.

The huge pride street party will again take over The Wickham and neighbouring streets with an all-day lineup of entertainment on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Today, Big Gay Day has confirmed that legendary US drag queen Lady Bunny (above) is heading to Brisbane to join the street party.

Bunny will join previously announced headliners Spice Girl Melanie C (returning to the Big Gay Day stage for a DJ set), Aussie dance music group Sneaky Sound System and British DJ Tall Paul.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Hannah Conda, who’s currently back on the show doing us proud on UK vs the World, will also perform.

Meanwhile, punters will enjoy cabaret collective Briefs Factory and huge local drag show Mega Drag presented by Dolly Llama.

The epic street party, hosted by Paul Wheeler, will also see DJs Jarred Baker, ENN, Siala, Point of Change x Rhytmology, Alt., Beksis, Richie le Strange, TINY, Galleon, DJ Sammy, DJ Zain, DJ Lilly Street on the decks.

Very camp theme for Big Gay Day 2024

Every year since 2000, Big Gay Day has celebrated the local LGBTQIA+ community and raised money for local charities.

For 2024, organisers have confirmed that this year’s very camp Big Gay Day theme is The Wickham of Oz.

“A tornado of technicolour proportions will hit Fortitude Valley,” the team teased.

“Follow the rainbow brick road to the land of Wick and you’ll discover there’s no place like Big Gay Day.

“Grab your best Judy’s, click your heels three times, and head under the rainbow for one incredible party.”

This week, Big Gay Day early bird tickets sold out, with first release tickets available Wednesday 10am. (February 14).

Big Gay Day returns on May 5, 2024. For more info and tickets visit biggayday.com.au.

