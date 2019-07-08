Lack of Nivea response intensifies outrage

Outrage greeted news two weeks ago that a Nivea representative said “We don’t do gay at Nivea,” in response to an ad proposal. He made the statement when rejecting an image that showed two male hands touching.

The Nivea rep was apparently unaware that one of the ad agency executives on the call was gay.

Advertisements

The advertising agency then announced they would not renew their contract with Nivea after a 100 year old relationship.

At the time, Nivea released a statement saying, “We don’t comment on unsubstantiated speculations.”

“We are an international company with more than 20,000 employees with very different genders, ethnicities, orientations, backgrounds and personalities worldwide.

“Through our products, we touch millions of consumers around the globe every day.

“We know and cherish that individuality and diversity in all regards brings inspiration and creativity to our society and to us as a company.”

However, those statements failed to adequately address the outrage felt by LGBTIQ consumers and allies. Ever since, calls for a boycott escalated.

Despite requests from consumers for clarification, Nivea made no further comment and failed to update their Twitter page since the story broke.

Calls for Boycott

On social media, users posted images of discarded Nivea product and called for a boycott.

I don’t do Nivea. pic.twitter.com/gcmrQjVXTe — THE Scott Mahaney (@TheScottMahaney) July 2, 2019

Equality is important! Top Agency drops you for allegedly saying ‘We Don’t Do Gay’ and you refused to address the allegations?

I guess many people ‘Won’t Do Nivea Now” #BoycottNivea #Nivea #Bye #NiveaUSA — Carlos de la Riva (@CarlosdelaRiva) July 1, 2019

George Takei

George Takei also asked his 3 million Twitter followers to boycott the brand.

Nivea was shown an ad proposal from their agency that had two men touching hands. Their response? “We don’t do gay at Nivea.” Well, sorry, but from here forward, we gays and our friends don’t do Nivea. @NIVEAUSA — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 2, 2019

Advertisements

Despite the majority of feedback consisting of negative comments, Nivea managed to attract a couple of supporters.

Lisa Tonkis claimed she purchased Nivea for the first time as thanks to the company for not caving in to the ‘screeching from gays’.

Meanwhile Shannon thanked the Nivea for not promoting the “gay lifestyle.”

“To each their own,” she tweeted, “However I prefer not to have it in my face as a consumer.”

We assume she means the gay lifestyle, and not the face cream.

Love your stuff Nivea! You know your demographic-women who don’t give a red fuck about the screeching from gays who insist on being shoehorned into everything and will continue to buy your superior products. I just bought some for the first time-thanks for not caving in! — Lisa Tonkis (@LTonkis) July 6, 2019

Thank you for not promoting the gay lifestyle in your commercials. To each their own however I prefer not to have it in my face as a consumer!! — Shannon (@fulfordshannon) July 5, 2019

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.