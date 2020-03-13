Labor promises Fortitude Valley Rainbow Crossing

Image: Judi Jabour and Freida Weiner demonstrate what the proposed rainbow crossing would look like.

Labor’s Lord Mayoral candidate Pat Condren and Labor’s candidate for Central Ward, Judi Jabour today pledged to deliver a permanent rainbow crossing in the heart of Fortitude Valley.

Judi Jabour told QNews, “From Sydney to San Diego. From Taipei to San Francisco. What do these internationally renowned cities have in common? Each has a rainbow crossing.”

Lord Mayoral candidate Pat Condren says that a Labor Council will champion inclusion and diversity.

“It’s time for Brisbane City Council to get with the times and become more diverse and inclusive.

“Judi and I are focussed on delivering for the suburbs, residents and communities forgotten by this LNP Council.

“That’s why Judi and I will deliver a permanent rainbow crossing, which will provide both safety and an important recognition of our LGBTIQ+ community.”

Judi Jabour said that she fought hard to secure the rainbow crossing.

“As a proud member of the LGBTIQ+ community, I know that we celebrate diversity every day, not only on occasions like Big Gay Day and Pride Day.

“That’s why it’s important to have physical symbols in our community to show that our city is accepting and inclusive.

“A permanent rainbow crossing is a great start to celebrate our community and our contribution to society.

“This is also a win for local businesses in the area. It can become a tourism destination for overseas travellers who attend Sydney Mardi Gras and then make their way to Brisbane for Big Gay Day and Pride events.”

Judi Jabour said Labor identified Aldren Street in Fortitude Valley as a potential location for the rainbow crossing.

“However, we will consult with the Central Ward community on the best location that provides both visibility and safety for all pedestrians.”

Rainbow Footpath

Currently, Brisbane’s only permanent rainbow street design is the rainbow footpath outside the Sportsman Hotel. Following a Brisbane LGBTIQ Action Group approach to Brisbane City Council in 2015, the council decided to install a crossing. However, they discovered that Queensland road regulations did not permit the painting of the rainbow colours on a roadway. Instead, they installed the rainbow footpath outside the iconic Spring Hill gay pub.

Elsewhere in the state, the Cairns Regional Council also installs a temporary rainbow crossing annually to coincide with local Pride celebrations.

