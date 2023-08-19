Labor national conference votes to end gay blood ban

Delegates at the Labor National Conference in Brisbane today voted to end the gay blood ban and adopt individual risk assessment for all blood donors.

The vote follows the Queensland State Labor Conference backing the removal of the gay blood ban in June this year.

Tasmanian delegate, Benjamin Dudman moved today’s successful motion. He thanked Federal Health Minister, Mark Butler, and Assistant Health Minister, Ged Kearney, who he said supported the motion.

Let Us Give

Advocacy group Let Us Give applauded the successful motion. Spokesperson Rodney Croome expressed the group’s thanks for the action of the Labour National Conference.

He said the conference recognised “the need for a new blood donation policy of assessing all donors for their individual risk instead of the current policy of imposing a three-month sexual abstinence period on gay men, and bisexual men and transgender women who have sex with men.”

Rodney Croome said individual risk assessment will ensure more safe blood for those in need. It will also result in a less discriminatory blood supply.

“This has been the path followed by the UK, the US, the Netherlands, Canada, France, Germany and many other countries.

“Today’s Labor conference motion is an important step towards Australia also adopting the principle of non-discrimination in blood policy.

“We will now begin lobbying Labor Government members in earnest asking them to ensure Australia drops the gay blood ban as quickly as possible.”

Lifeblood

Rodney Croome criticised Lifeblood’s recent proposal to allow gay men to give blood plasma but not whole blood.

“No other country has gone down the plasma-only path because it entrenches a second-class donor status for men who have sex with men.

“Plasma-only donation is to blood equality what civil unions were to marriage equality, a poor substitute.

“We urge Lifeblood to abandon its plasma-only proposal and go directly to international best-practice, which is individual risk assessment for all donors.”

