‘L Word: Generation Q’ brings another character back for the reboot

L Word: Generation Q is continuing the trend of bringing back beloved characters, with Rose Rollins reprising her role as Tasha Williams.

It follows The L Word revival bringing back Daniel Sea as trailblazing trans character Max, closely followed by Erin Daniels bringing Dana Fairbanks back to life.

The reboot has been criticized online for removing itself from the show’s original run, so the renewed focus on the original characters may be an attempt to placate fans, and importantly, revisit some past storylines.

The chemistry between the OGs is just unmatched, they don’t even have to try. Just look at them❤️❤️❤️❤️ ICONS!!#RoseRollins @Leisha_Hailey @katemoennig #TheLWord You all make our lives so happy❤️😊 Thank you @SHO_TheLWord for reuniting our girls. pic.twitter.com/4jqr3avIkO — The Tibette Movement💪 (@TibetteMovement) January 14, 2023

WAIT TASHA ON THE L WORD GEN Q AHHH IM GOING TO SCREAM — emi (@sapphicemi) January 18, 2023

Tasha re-emerging (as I suspected she would) in the l word gen q is probably the only exciting thing about this season lol — rashid (@sayrashid) January 13, 2023

they bought tasha back on the l word gen q sad to admit i will be watching after ignoring the whole reboot — 💯👌GRINDSET!doitsu 🔥💪🏆🏆🏆submitted 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@bIeakhome) January 17, 2023

Daniel Sea reflects on return, says it was an opportunity for ‘reparative work’

For Daniel Sea, coming back to The L Word universe was a moment of healing.

Sea starred on the iconic show from 2006 to 2009, playing Max Sweeney, a transgender computer programmer.

However, his storylines in the original show have since been criticized for being transphobic. “The show and the treatment of Max was a reflection of wider attitudes to trans people at the time,” he said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. “It wasn’t easy for me as a trans actor back then. “The gender binary in wider society was still very rigid in 2006. The industry has evolved in its understanding of the diverse experiences of queer and trans identities. “There is still a lot of work to do. Stepping into Max’s character in this current moment is an opportunity to revisit this iconic trans character and do some reparative work through the story itself.”

Despite the fan response to season three, The L Word: Generation Q was recently nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards.

