Kylie Minogue matches Cher in wild chart record with Padam Padam

Kylie Minogue is having a moment with Padam Padam, the Australian icon’s most successful song in years.

In the UK, Kylie’s catchy track has steadily made its way into the top 10 of the country’s Official Charts, at No. 9, after its release on May 18.

Padam Padam is her first track to do so since Taio Cruz collaboration Higher in 2011. It’s her first UK Top 10 solo song since 2010’s All The Lovers.

The UK chart position means Kylie Minogue now matches Cher, Diana Ross and Lulu, with all four women securing UK Top 10 singles across five consecutive decades.

Meanwhile in Australia, Padam Padam is Kylie’s biggest hit since Timebomb in 2012.

As of this week, it’s risen to No. 29 on the Australian ARIA Singles Chart. Kylie Minogue and Vance Joy are the only two Australian acts in the entire top 50.

In the US, the song is also at No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs.

Padam Padam is now a ‘noun, a verb, and adjective’

Asked about the response to the song, Kylie Minogue told BBC Radio, “I can’t even, I can’t even, full stop! I mean, it’s really taken us all by surprise.

“We loved it as a team, but the way that it’s taken off is way beyond me.”

The song has also taken TikTok by storm and Kylie herself has endorsed the hilarious memes flooding social media.

“It’s taken on a life of its own. I’m having the time of my life seeing what people are doing, people are hilarious,” she said.

“[Padam’s] become a noun, a verb, an adjective.”

Padam Padam is the lead single from Kylie Minogue’s upcoming album Tension, out in September.

It’s her first album since Disco in 2020, which at the time scored Kylie the Australian record of the most ARIA Chart #1 albums by an Aussie female artist.

Read next: Kylie Minogue on being adopted by the queer community

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.