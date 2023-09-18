Kylie Minogue wants to revisit collab with late music icon

Kylie Minogue has said she’d love to one day revisit a long-lost, unfinished collaboration with Prince from the early 1990s.

Kylie spoke to BBC Radio presenter Scott Mills as part of a new podcast Eras charting the Australian music icon’s incredible career.

Speaking to the BBC, Kylie Minogue recalled how excited she was to meet Prince backstage in London in June 1992.

“I went to see his show Diamonds and Pearls at Earls Court [Exhibition Centre],” she remembers.

“And when I say I’m a Prince fan… you don’t understand. Prince, I mean, I love him, and I got to meet him after the show.

“I don’t know where I plucked up the courage from. But at some point, I said, ‘What are you doing? What are you working on?’”

“We hung out a bit, and I went to Minneapolis. I think he was naturally a bit of a wind-up, and he said, ‘Where are your lyrics?’ I was like ‘Um, I don’t…’”

Kylie said the rest of the experience was a “blur”. But it eventually ended with a hand-delivered cassette tape.

“I don’t know how it happened. It was all landline calls to him or this person, I can’t remember,” she recalled.

“But I got some lyrics to him and then I had delivered to me, by his driver, a cassette of Prince.

“He was just such a workaholic and he knocked up this song called Baby Doll.

“It’s me, on my own, in my apartment in London, receiving this cassette. I mean, it was a moment. Typical, there was no one there to share it with.”

‘I would love it if I could do something with it’

Sadly, the song was never completed. In the past, Kylie said Prince’s insistence that he’d record the instrumental was a dealbreaker for her own label. But a version sung by Prince does exist.

“Nothing ever happened to [Baby Doll] but I would love it one day if his estate would grant me permission to do something with it,” she said.

“I don’t know where my cassette is, which is a travesty really. It’ll appear somewhere.”

Kylie Minogue's Tension is out on Friday

