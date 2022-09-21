Breaking

Kylie Minogue to headline WorldPride Opening Concert

Pop icon Kylie Minogue has been confirmed as the headliner for Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert on Friday, February 24, 2023.

The performance will be Kylie’s only appearance at WorldPride, where she will perform a set created especially for the evening.

Her last appearance at Mardi Gras was in 2019, when she delighted crowds with a surprise appearance at the event.

 

WorldPride 2023 welcomes Kylie Minogue

WorldPride chief executive Kate Wickett was excited to welcome Kylie back to Sydney.

“Kylie is not only a beloved musician and rainbow icon, but the highest selling Australian-born solo artist of all time,” she said.

“We are honoured and incredibly excited to have Kylie again stand with our community at Sydney WorldPride 2023 – the global rainbow family reunion we’ve been waiting for.”

NSW Tourism and Arts minister Ben Franklin said 500,000 people were expected to attend the Southern Hemisphere’s first WorldPride.

“We are ready to celebrate and showcase our diverse and inclusive city to a global audience and highlight our creativity, innovation and unique natural and cultural experiences that the Harbour City is internationally renowned for.”

“As the major strategic partner of Sydney WorldPride, the NSW Government welcomes the announcement of Kylie Minogue as a headline performer.”

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster Australia.

Discounted tickets are available for this event via Mobtix for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and the Affordability program for concession holders.

