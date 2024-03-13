Kylie Minogue to Headline Splendour in the Grass 2024

Splendour in the Grass revealed on Tuesday that the LGBTQIA+ icon Kylie Minogue will be headlining this year’s festival.

Padam Padam! In a surprise drop, Splendour released this year’s headliners a day early, revealing Kylie will headline along with popular Indie artist Girl in Red and rap legend Future.

With Kylie yet to announce an official tour for her latest album Tension, fans will be sure to jump at the opportunity to see her live this July at the festival.

When and Where Can I Buy Tickets for Splendour?

General sale goes live on Thursday 21 March at 9AM AEDT. However fans may want to access the various presales to this event listed below.

Sunday 17 March: General admission only for locals at an exclusive price. Tickets only available for residents living in postcodes 2477 through to 2490. Tickets will be selling in person at the Byron Community Centre from 10am to 4pm. If you can’t make it into Byron town, Locals tickets will be available via MOSHTIX

Monday 18 March: Previous Year Purchases (PYP) tickets go live at 9AM AEDT.

Tuesday 19 March: Exclusive presale for Optus customers via My Optus app from 9AM- MIDNIGHT AEDT.

Wednesday 20 March: SITG presale through TikTok. Follow @SPLENDOURINTHEGRASS__ on TikTok and follow prompts to access.

Thursday 21 March: General sale goes live at 9AM AEDT for Splendour in the Grass.

