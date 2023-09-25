Kylie Minogue talks Australian tour with new album Tension

Kylie Minogue has said she’d love to take Tension on tour in Australia after releasing the new album last week.

The album came out on Friday, causing a gay earthquake and scoring Kylie a lot of glowing reviews.

And a day earlier, she got four ARIA nominations for Best Solo Artist, Best Pop Release, Best Independent Release and Song of the Year, all for Padam Padam.

On Monday, the folks at ABC News Breakfast pressed Kylie on her plans for an Australian tour of her new material.

Kylie replied, “We’re looking at these things, we’re trying to make decisions. I’m trying to think of what to say right now!”

“But I would love to tour. We’re just trying to figure it out.”

Kylie added between all the excitement of album release week was her three-month upcoming Vegas residency in November.

“It’s a very intimate venue. It’s tailored for the experience so as soon as you get to this club, called Voltaire, you’re going to be comfortable,” she explained.

“You’re going to be in booths and tables, sofas, the whole thing, quite decadent. Then I’ll come out and I think it’s going to turn into Studio 54 pretty quickly.”

Kylie Minogue said the Tension era started when she returned to the studio “with real people after finishing and releasing the last album in lockdown.”

“I went back in with much verve with people who I adore,” she told ABC News Breakfast.

“One of my producers I’ve worked with since 1999, so we have had a lot of life together and life apart. Spending time with him is just beautiful and a very safe place to start.

“I did quite a bit of writing and recording with people, but the skill that I learned in lockdown to self-record really came into play.

“I dragged my equipment around for a year and a half, recording in hotel rooms, bedside tables, a bath, all sorts of places.”

Kylie Minogue said her global hit Padam Padam was an “outside” song that was sent to her. She said she never knows to expect before she hits play.

“There’s always this amazing moment where I go, ‘Right, I have no idea what I’m going to hear,'” she said.

“The Padam Padam I knew of was Edith Piaf’s [song of the same name]. I actually didn’t know if it was a working title.

“When I hit play, it got me instantly and I said, ‘I’m in. How soon can I get my vocals on this?'”

Kylie said as an album comes together it’s a “horse race” to determine the standout songs.

“You think, ‘that’s the one, no, that’s the one, or that’s the one’. We did come back around to saying Padam Padam was the best [lead single],” she told the ABC.

“But I’m sure that no-one in the team could’ve imagined that Padam would do everything that it did.

“By the way, no-one can be bothered calling it Padam Padam anymore, it’s just become Padam!”

