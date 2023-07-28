Kylie Minogue shares details of ‘intimate’ Las Vegas residency

After lots and lots of heavy hinting, Kylie Minogue has finally confirmed the details of her first Las Vegas residency later this year.

Kylie confirmed her first-ever US residency will kick off on November 3 as the first act at the Venetian Resort’s new venue Voltaire.

The concerts start shortly after her sixteenth studio album Tension comes out. The album’s lead single Padam Padam became a Pride Month hit and charted here, as well as over in the US. Tension is out on September 22.

Kylie confirmed the Vegas residency at a press conference in the gaybourhood West Hollywood in Los Angeles. She explained the string of shows is three years in the making.

“Today is the day where it all becomes, beautifully real,” Kylie said.

“To finally be able to say, yes, I am doing a show in Vegas and to be at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort, it’s just such a good match. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Kylie Minogue feels right at home in Vegas

Kylie Minogue said she’s performed in Las Vegas before, but only as part of a travelling tour.

“Particularly when I did the Showgirl tour in 2004, at that time we said, ‘Oh, this feels like a Vegas show,’” she recalled.

“Then when I did Aphrodite, [it] was a tour with so many waterworks in precision fountains.

“My team at the time kept saying, ‘Why isn’t this in Vegas? We’ve got to do it at some point.’”

Kylie went on, “I was thinking years ago I want to do [a residency] when I’m younger.

“I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career. So, I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle.

“I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there.”

VEGAS BABY! ✨ So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency pic.twitter.com/1W1xViYD6t — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 28, 2023

It’s not known how many Vegas shows Kylie will do, but The Sun and BBC report Kylie is still separately touring Tension around the UK and – we hope – Australia in 2024.

‘People can get up and dance at their tables’

Kylie Minogue will be the first headlining act at the “cabaret-style, Studio 54-inspired” Voltaire. The venue seats 1000 people.

“The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night,” Kylie explained.

“That’s what Voltaire is and I can’t wait to perform in this intimate and exciting setting.”

Kylie explained the shows will be a mix of “intimate moments” and “flashy stuff”.

“I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon,” she said.

“I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting.

“Live bed dances, amazing costumes. That’s the base, and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with.”

