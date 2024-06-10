Kylie Minogue reportedly signs huge deal with Netflix

Kylie Minogue has reportedly signed a huge deal with Netflix to film a very exciting “fly-on-the-wall” documentary for Netflix.

A UK tabloid has claimed Kylie’s been in a bidding war with a group of streaming giants for months over the project.

But the Daily Mirror reported Netflix bosses ultimately coughed up seven-figures and beat rivals Apple and Disney to secure the rights to film with Kylie.

The documentary is reportedly set to start production later this year, to coincide with a possible world tour, perhaps?

“There was a serious bidding war over this,” a source spilled to the Mirror.

“Kylie’s had an incredible life, from starring in Neighbours to becoming a pop icon and still dominating the charts decades later.

“She has a massive fanbase so there’s no question it will attract a huge audience. That’s why the offers went so high.

“Everyone’s very excited.”

Both Team Kylie and Netflix declined to comment on all this, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

What’s next after Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency?

Kylie Minogue’s wild career resurgence took her by surprise last year after the huge success of Padam Padam.

The Aussie icon wrapped up her first Las Vegas residency last month. However, she’s reportedly received an open invitation to return.

Kylie booked an Australian gig at Splendour in the Grass for July, but the entire festival was sadly axed.

Aussie stans are now clamouring for updates as rumours swirl of a world tour with her new album Tension.

Kylie Minogue told Billboard in March she’s doing everything she can to ride the current “wave” of her success because “it’s not eternal.”

“I told someone at my label: It’s happening now. There’s no snoozing,” she said.

“I am wildly inspired right now. I’m at a point in my life where I know it’s not eternal. I just want to maximise this brilliant wave.

“If you’re not out paddling for when that wave comes along, you’ve got no hope.

“I’ve had this kind of to-and-fro thing with America. I was the Locomotion girl for a long time, then I was the ‘la-la-la’ girl, and I guess I’m Padam now.”

We love you Kylie.

Read lots more:

