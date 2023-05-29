Kylie Minogue reacts to the fan and chart love for Padam Padam

Kylie Minogue had a lot to celebrate on her birthday on Sunday (May 28).

The Aussie superstar’s catchy heartbeat-inspired pop banger Padam Padam has given her some of the best chart numbers in years.

The track is the first single from her album, Tension, out on September 22.

On Friday, the song entered Australia’s ARIA Charts at number 39. Kylie and Vance Joy are the only two Australian artists on that chart.

And in Britain, Padam Padam was at number 26 on the Official UK Singles Chart, Kylie’s highest position in almost a decade.

According to early data from the Official Charts Company, it’s on the rise and forecast to get even higher, potentially No. 18 in the next chart release.

That would make Padam Padam her first UK top 20 entry since Into The Blue reached No. 12 in 2014.

It’s too early to tell but music pundits reckon Kylie Minogue could also make the US pop charts for the first time since 2001.

That year, her signature song Can’t Get You Out Of My Head reached number 7 on the tough-to-crack Billboard charts.

Keep streaming, folks.

No thoughts just Padam Padam pic.twitter.com/fOkwzD3YBN — Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@max_tweedie) May 22, 2023

Kylie Minogue thanks fans after ‘incredible week’

On Sunday, Kylie Minogue celebrated her birthday with a party aboard a boat and took to Instagram to thank fans for the love.

She also shared a photo of her hugging a huge bouquet of roses.

She said in the caption she was “overwhelmed and grateful” and she’s “sending all the love you can imagine.”

“I just wanted to say thank you so, so much for all your birthday messages and the Padam reaction and the love,” Kylie said.

“It’s been an incredible week topped off by it being my birthday today and I can’t thank you enough.

My heart is bursting with joy.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Minogue also confirmed she’s loving the Padam Padam memes that have flooded Twitter.

“The memes and videos are cracking me up,” she told New York radio station 103.5 KTU.

“When the day’s long and I’ve got no energy… someone showed me a couple on a car ride yesterday. It really motivated me, so keep them coming!”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.