Kylie Minogue reacts to album Tension hitting No. 1

Kylie Minogue has reacted to her big return to the top of the charts with her eighth Australian No. 1 album Tension.

“Baby can’t you feel that my heart is beating … Tension is no.1 in the UK and Australia!!” she captioned a video on Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who bought it, streamed it and made it yours.

“I am in awe of the love and support you’ve shown me. I will hold on to this moment forever!!”

Tension is Kylie’s eighth ARIA chart-topper her fourth in a row, her best chart run of her entire career, ARIA has declared. She remains Australia’s highest-selling female artist.

“All hail the queen,” said ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said.

“On behalf of everyone at ARIA, and as a superfan, it is my absolute pleasure to congratulate Kylie for her fourth consecutive No. 1 album debut.

“It’s a thrill to see an ARIA Hall of Fame artist continue to dominate, reinvent and represent Australian music on such a global scale.”

Meanwhile, Tension is Kylie’s ninth No. 1 album in the UK. The album even outsold the rest of the top five combined, the UK’s Official Charts Company reported.

On the UK chart stats, Kylie has officially equalled Bob Dylan and Coldplay, who also have nine No. 1 albums each.

Moreover, only two female artists – Taylor Swift and Madonna – have racked up more than Kylie in the UK, with 10 and 12 No. 1 albums respectively.

Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam became a TikTok sensation earlier this year. The hype around the song gave the Aussie icon some of her best chart numbers in years.

At the 2023 ARIA Awards in November, Kylie’s nominated for four categories.

She’s up for best solo artist, best pop release, best independent release and song of the year, all for Padam Padam.

