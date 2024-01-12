Kylie Minogue predicted to chart in the Triple J Hottest 100

Kylie Minogue is in with a shot of charting in triple J’s Hottest 100 countdown, 29 years after she first appeared.

Voting is open for the Australian indie radio station’s annual poll of the most popular songs of the previous year. The full countdown is on Saturday, January 27.

Each year, Sydney-based software engineer Nick Whyte runs prediction website 100 Warm Tunas. The website uses ~technology~ to gather as many publicly shared votes for the Hottest 100 as possible. On Friday (January 12), the website had pulled in and counted 21,300 votes.

As of Friday afternoon, 100 Warm Tunas predicts Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam will chart, with the catchy banger currently sitting at No. 15.

Kylie first appeared on the Hottest 100 countdown of 1994 with Confide in Me (No. 30). She appeared once more in 1997’s chart with Did It Again (No. 81).

Troye Sivan currently in top spot with Rush

On Friday afternoon, Pop prince Troye Sivan was at No. 1 with popper-inspired gay anthem Rush. But right now, just a handful of votes separate Troye from the current No. 2, queer-coded US indie supergroup boygenius, with Not Strong Enough.

However all those chart positions will change, not least because voting in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2023 is still open.

You can still vote for Kylie and Troye (and other artists if you want) on the Hottest 100 of 2023 until January 22.

Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam was ‘everywhere’

Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam was released in May last year and became an undisputed Pride Month anthem and a catchy viral hit.

The song was also Kylie’s biggest chart success in years. But controversy brewed at the time about Kylie allegedly getting snubbed by radio stations due to her age.

The song’s writer/producer Lostboy, aka Pete Rycroft, told the Independent that Padam Padam was “everywhere” in the UK but the country’s biggest radio stations ignored it.

“Everyone was talking about it and it was at least top two in the charts,” he said.

“But [BBC] Radio 1 and Capital refused to play it, essentially because she’s an older woman.

“There are other 55-year-old artists, [French producer] David Guetta for example. He’s all over the radio, because he’s a bloke and he’s got some amazing tunes.”

Eventually, BBC Radio reportedly added the track to its co-called “C List”. That means the stations would play the track “around five times per week”.

“I’ve had songs that were way less of a social phenomenon that were straight on to the A list,” Lostboy fumed.

“C list feels like a bit of an insult, but it was a small victory for her.”

Kylie’s latest album Tension came out in September. In November, she kicked off her first Las Vegas residency which runs until May 2024.

