Kylie Minogue planning ‘full-on dance album’ and world tour

Kylie Minogue is in the studio reportedly cooking up a “full-on dance album” and is planning a world tour in 2025.

Kylie’s only Aussie gig at Splendour in the Grass was abruptly axed last week when the whole NSW festival was canned. Aussie fans are now desperate to know when we’ll next see her live.

Last week, Kylie arrived in Australia for a holiday before the last dates of her Las Vegas residency at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort.

The shows have been so successful that her Vegas bosses offered her an open invite to do more. But thankfully for us, Kylie’s got other plans.

“Kylie will finally go on a massive world tour in 2025,” an insider told UK outlet The Sun.

“Plans are currently being drawn up for arena shows up and down the UK. For fans, it’s been an eternity coming.”

New Kylie Minogue music later this year

The Sun also reported that we’ll get new music before the end of the year. The insider said Kylie is planning a re-release of Tension later in the year.

“Plans are already in motion for the next two albums, one of which will be a repackage of Tension with additional songs,” they said.

“The plan is to release the Tension repackage towards the end of the year, with probably up to five new tracks.”

Kylie Minogue has also started work on her 17th studio album, The Sun confirmed.

“Kylie has made it clear to her team this is no time to slow down,” the source explained.

“As for the direction of album 17 it’s early days — but a full-on dance album is in the works.”

Kylie collaborating with Joel Corry

Kylie Minogue popped up on British dance music producer Joel Corry’s Instagram last month.

“Been in LA writing BANGERS all week,” the Head & Heart and Out Out producer wrote on the photos.

He told The Sun at the time, “Kylie absolutely smashed it last year. She’s pop royalty. It would be an honour to work with her.”

