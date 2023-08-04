Kylie Minogue names her ‘dream’ pick to play her in a biopic

Kylie Minogue has revealed who she would pick to play her in a hypothetical – we repeat, hypothetical – big-screen biopic.

The superstar sat down for a wide-ranging chat with E! News (below) and shared that fellow Aussie Margot Robbie would be her dream pick for a biopic about her life and career.

“Margot Robbie — in my dreams,” Kylie said.

“She’d have the Australian accent down, that’s for sure.”

Kylie’s career has spanned decades and continents with work across music, television and film since the mid-1980s.

While there’s no project in the works, Kylie Minogue has been played by someone else on screen before.

In 2014, local singer Samantha Jade played Kylie in the TV miniseries INXS: Never Tear Us Apart. The resemblance between the two women was uncanny.

Samantha played Kylie during her two-year 1990s relationship with INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence, who was played by Luke Arnold.

The singer endorsed Samantha’s portrayal of her at the time. Kylie contacted the X-Factor winner to give her her blessing and admitted the resemblance was “freaky”.

Kylie Minogue to tour new music after Vegas residency

Last week Kylie Minogue confirmed the details of her first Las Vegas residency later this year.

Kylie confirmed her first-ever US residency will begin November 3 at the Venetian Resort’s new venue Voltaire.

The string of concerts starts shortly after she releases her sixteenth studio album Tension, which features comeback banger Padam Padam.

But breathe a sigh of relief because UK media have confirmed Kylie still plans to separately tour Tension around the UK and – we hope – Australia-wide in 2024.

