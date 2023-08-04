Entertainment

Kylie Minogue names her ‘dream’ pick to play her in a biopic

Jordan Hirst
Kylie Minogue giving an interview about Las Vegas residency
Image: E! News/YouTube

Kylie Minogue has revealed who she would pick to play her in a hypothetical – we repeat, hypothetical – big-screen biopic.

The superstar sat down for a wide-ranging chat with E! News (below) and shared that fellow Aussie Margot Robbie would be her dream pick for a biopic about her life and career.

“Margot Robbie — in my dreams,” Kylie said.

“She’d have the Australian accent down, that’s for sure.”

Kylie’s career has spanned decades and continents with work across music, television and film since the mid-1980s.

While there’s no project in the works, Kylie Minogue has been played by someone else on screen before.

In 2014, local singer Samantha Jade played Kylie in the TV miniseries INXS: Never Tear Us Apart. The resemblance between the two women was uncanny.

Samantha played Kylie during her two-year 1990s relationship with INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence, who was played by Luke Arnold.

The singer endorsed Samantha’s portrayal of her at the time. Kylie contacted the X-Factor winner to give her her blessing and admitted the resemblance was “freaky”.

Kylie Minogue to tour new music after Vegas residency

Last week Kylie Minogue confirmed the details of her first Las Vegas residency later this year.

Kylie confirmed her first-ever US residency will begin November 3 at the Venetian Resort’s new venue Voltaire.

The string of concerts starts shortly after she releases her sixteenth studio album Tension, which features comeback banger Padam Padam.

But breathe a sigh of relief because UK media have confirmed Kylie still plans to separately tour Tension around the UK and – we hope – Australia-wide in 2024.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Kylie Minogue in the music video for Padam Padam
Kylie Minogue shares details of ‘intimate’ Las Vegas residency
Sigrid Thornton in Australian indie thriller Slant
Sigrid Thornton plays matriarch with secrets in camp thriller Slant
Images from the films on the lineup at the New Farm Queer Film Festival
New Farm Queer Film Festival unveils big 2023 lineup
Ben Whishaw and Franz Rogowski in queer love triangle drama Passages
‘Passages’ director isn’t happy his queer film got NC-17 rating
Troye Sivan in the Rush video
Troye Sivan reacts to body diversity backlash against Rush video
Lizzo performing in 2019
Fan gives Lizzo the most Aussie welcome on flute at first show