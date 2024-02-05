Kylie Minogue jumps for joy after she wins a Grammy Award

Kylie Minogue has shared the moment she jumped for joy in her hotel room after learning she won a Grammy Award.

Kylie has won Best Pop Dance Recording gong for her unstoppable hit Padam Padam at the 2024 Grammy Awards in the US.

The televised awards show begins today (AEST) but the Aussie superstar’s early win was among dozens of other Grammys given out at the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony.

Kylie shared to social media her joyous reaction after learning of the win in her hotel room as she got ready for the Grammys ceremony.

In the video, a member of Team Kylie tells her she’s now a “two-time Grammy winner”. Kylie screams, jumps up and down and races around the room in a robe.

It’s only Kylie Minogue’s second Grammy win and her first in 20 years. She previously took home Best Dance Recording for the underrated Come into My World at the 2004 awards.

This year, Kylie was up against fellow Aussie Troye Sivan for Rush.

The two Aussies were also nominated alongside overseas superstars including Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Ellie Goulding and Bebe Rexha.

Later, speaking to Laverne Cox on the Grammys red carpet, Kylie took a moment to give a shout-out to her queer fans.

“I would say thank you for being with me for such a long time now, through thick and thin,” she said.

“We ride the highs, the lows and the in-betweens. And to know that we’ve got each other’s backs and this feels like the start of the next era.”

Aussies can watch the Grammys live on Channel Seven from 12pm AEDT today.

Kylie Minogue confirms tour after Vegas residency

Kylie Minogue is in the US with her Las Vegas residency show, which runs until May.

However Kylie has also confirmed she still plans to hit the road following the release of her latest album Tension last year.

Asked on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show about a post-Vegas tour of the US, Kylie responded, “Yes.”

“I haven’t got the dates yet but we’re working on it,” she confirmed.

