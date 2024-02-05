Music

Kylie Minogue jumps for joy after she wins a Grammy Award

Kylie Minogue wins a Grammy for Padam Padam
Images: Instagram Supplied

Kylie Minogue has shared the moment she jumped for joy in her hotel room after learning she won a Grammy Award.

Kylie has won Best Pop Dance Recording gong for her unstoppable hit Padam Padam at the 2024 Grammy Awards in the US.

The televised awards show begins today (AEST) but the Aussie superstar’s early win was among dozens of other Grammys given out at the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony.

Kylie shared to social media her joyous reaction after learning of the win in her hotel room as she got ready for the Grammys ceremony.

In the video, a member of Team Kylie tells her she’s now a “two-time Grammy winner”. Kylie screams, jumps up and down and races around the room in a robe.

It’s only Kylie Minogue’s second Grammy win and her first in 20 years. She previously took home Best Dance Recording for the underrated Come into My World at the 2004 awards.

This year, Kylie was up against fellow Aussie Troye Sivan for Rush.

The two Aussies were also nominated alongside overseas superstars including Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Ellie Goulding and Bebe Rexha.

Later, speaking to Laverne Cox on the Grammys red carpet, Kylie took a moment to give a shout-out to her queer fans.

“I would say thank you for being with me for such a long time now, through thick and thin,” she said.

“We ride the highs, the lows and the in-betweens. And to know that we’ve got each other’s backs and this feels like the start of the next era.”

Aussies can watch the Grammys live on Channel Seven from 12pm AEDT today.

Kylie Minogue confirms tour after Vegas residency

Kylie Minogue is in the US with her Las Vegas residency show, which runs until May.

However Kylie has also confirmed she still plans to hit the road following the release of her latest album Tension last year.

Asked on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show about a post-Vegas tour of the US, Kylie responded, “Yes.”

“I haven’t got the dates yet but we’re working on it,” she confirmed.

Read more:

Kylie Minogue talks Australian tour with new album Tension

Two gay superfans got engaged at Kylie Minogue’s concert

Every song on Kylie Minogue’s new album Tension ranked

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Kylie Minogue in red while filming the Padam Padam music video
Kylie Minogue predicted to chart in the Triple J Hottest 100
Gay couple get engaged during An Audience With Kylie
Two gay superfans got engaged at Kylie Minogue’s concert
2024 grammys kylie troye
The 2024 Grammys: are you Team Kylie or Team Troye?
Kylie Minogue celebrates album Tension hitting No. 1
Kylie Minogue reacts to album Tension hitting No. 1
Kylie Minogue wants to tour her new Tension album
Kylie Minogue talks Australian tour with new album Tension
Kylie Minogue in Tension promo photo
Every song on Kylie Minogue’s new album Tension ranked