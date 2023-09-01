Kylie Minogue finally releases her follow-up to Padam Padam

Kylie Minogue has dropped her follow-up to her monster comeback hit Padam Padam and the new single is the title track of her new album Tension.

Tension is Kylie Minogue’s 16th studio album and her follow-up to 2020’s Disco. It’s due out on September 22 (!).

Kylie Minogue previously described the upcoming project as a “pop-dance exploration”. She told the Irish Times there is “some 2000s electro, ’90s house and what I like to call emoto-pop.”

Tension is an electronic, dance-inspired song that’s another of the “unabashed pleasure-seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes” Team Kylie is promising are on the new album.

The singer’s video for Tension, helmed by Padam Padam director Sophie Muller, drops on Friday night Australian time (September 1).

Kylie will take on multiple different guises (and wigs) in a “retro-future alternate reality” in the new clip, a statement teased.

Listen to Tension below:

Kylie said the gays need an electro house song about edging with 3 different choruses and 20 different hooks and I’m gonna give it to them pic.twitter.com/veAxwB5Z82 — oscar (@osc__ar) August 31, 2023

kylie minogue leaving the studio after recording ‘tension’ pic.twitter.com/AOo57IZcxx — 🏋️‍♀️🦛 (@himbopottomus) August 31, 2023

Watch the video for Kylie Minogue’s Tension here after 9pm AEST:

Padam Padam is Kylie Minogue’s biggest hit in a decade

Padam Padam was a monster viral success after its release in May. The song became a viral hit, an undisputed Pride Month anthem as well as Kylie Minogue’s biggest chart success in years.

The song was Kylie’s first to crack the Australian top 20 since the underrated Timebomb in 2012. Further, the song was Kylie’s first UK top 10 hit since 2010. Padam Padam has been certified Gold single status in Australia.

In late July Kylie Minogue announced her first Las Vegas residency later this year. The intimate concerts begins in November and tickets sold out very, very quickly.

Thankfully, UK outlets The Sun and the BBC report Kylie is still separately touring Tension around the UK and – we hope – Australia in 2024.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.