Kylie Minogue discusses that infamous legal battle with Kylie Jenner

Kylie Minogue says her infamous 2017 trademark legal battle with Kylie Jenner was “just business” and “had to be done”.

In 2017, the Australian singer successfully blocked the US Kardashians star and cosmetics mogul from trademarking their shared name for Jenner’s business.

Speaking on US program Watch What Happens Live this week, Kylie Minogue told host Andy Cohen, “When I was named Kylie, I think I met one person older than me called Kylie. So it’s kind of unusual.

“I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand. So it was just something that had to be done.

“But let me also say we came to an agreement.”

After Jenner applied for the trademark in 2014, Minogue’s lawyers swooped in. Her legal team gave the US Patent and Trademark Office a list of reasons why the office should reject the trademark.

Court documents hilariously described Jenner as “a secondary reality television personality”.

Minogue, however, was an “internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as Kylie,” the documents stated.

Kylie Minogue says she’d love to meet Kylie Jenner

Kylie Minogue’s lawyers argued Jenner’s trademarking of the name would likely cause “confusion” and risk damage to Minogue’s brand and reputation.

Cohen then asked Minogue if she had to call up the reality star’s mum Kris Jenner. She replied, “No, but I’d love to meet them.”

Kylie previously admitted she was very upset when her legal team called Jenner a “secondary reality television personality”. She made it clear those weren’t her words.

“I was so upset when I heard that,” she said.

“I said, ‘Who said what?’ What I heard back was, ‘That’s lawyer speak.’”

Minogue also insisted she never expected the trademark dispute to become such big news.

“It’s hilarious that it caused such a kerfuffle,” she said.

“I think [Kylie Jenner] has done amazingly well, but I think it’s just important that people know that there is room for more than one Kylie.”

Singer felt ‘quite a bit of pressure’ to return to Neighbours

In another interview, Kylie Minogue also talked about recently returning to Neighbours. The iconic Australian soap that launched Minogue’s career is finally ending in a few months after decades on TV.

Speaking to US host Seth Myers, she said, “There was quite a bit of pressure for me to go back. So I shot my scenes.”

Kylie also recalled that at 19 years old she’d “signed up for the dole” before landing her breakout role as young mechanic Charlene.

“When I was 19 I finished school, signed up for the dole, because I thought, I’m never going to get a job, but I got this role on Neighbours,” she said.

Jason Donovan, who played Minogue’s on-screen love Scott, also returned to Ramsey Street to film scenes with Kylie. The soap’s big finale will air later in the year.

