Kylie Minogue and Orville Peck drop a new duet at Pride

Kylie Minogue and Orville Peck at WeHo Pride
Image: YouTube

Kylie Minogue and Orville Peck have teamed up for a new country disco duet and performed it together at Pride.

The Australian singer performed at WeHo Pride’s Outloud Fest at West Hollywood Park in the Los Angeles gaybourhood.

As Diplo DJ’d, Kylie brought Orville out as a surprise, to perform the new collaboration Midnight Ride.

“Let me take you on a midnight ride, baby you and I,” Minogue sings on the track, which Orville has confirmed is out on Friday.

On stage alongside Kylie, Orville Peck described the new duet as “a disco country song, because we had to do a little bit of me and a little bit of Kylie.”

The out American country singer has just recently released his EP Stampede Vol 1, a collection of collaborations with other artists.

The EP’s lead single, with Willie Nelson, is a love song titled Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Orville Peck (@orvillepeck)

Kylie Minogue honoured in West Hollywood

Kylie’s latest album Tension came out last year. Following the global success of Padam Padam, she’s gone straight back into the studio to make more, reportedly with Padam Padam producer Lostboy and British EDM pro Joel Corry.

At the weekend, West Hollywood Mayor John M Erickson declared June 2 to be “Kylie Minogue Day”. At a WeHo Pride ceremony, presented Kylie with a street sign bearing her name.

“I’ve been coming to WeHo forever,” Kylie said, adding she often visited incognito.

“If you see a really short person with a baseball cap and really plain look, that’s me,” she joked.

