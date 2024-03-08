Celebrities

Kylie got a Padam Barbie for International Women’s Day

Kylie Minogue hugs her custom-made Padam Padam Barbie doll for International Women's Day
Images: Mattel, YouTube

Kylie Minogue has received a special gift for International Women’s Day: her very own Padam Padam Barbie Doll, created by Mattel.

It’s IWD today (March 8) and toy giant Mattel also happens to be celebrating Barbie’s 65th anniversary.

Mattel launched a “role models” line of dolls modelled after celebrities from around the world.

Kylie’s custom doll is styled with her look from the Padam Padam music video, with her blonde hair, a red outfit and thigh-high boots.

“As a superstar artist, Kylie Minogue’s glittering career has kept her firmly rooted in the present whilst defining and celebrating much of our collective past,” Mattel said.

Kylie is one of eight female icons in the set which also includes Viola Davis, Shania Twain and Barbie narrator Helen Mirren.

The Aussie pop superstar shared photos of her and her doll to Instagram and thanked Mattel for the honour.

“Baby Kylie would NOT believe this is happening right now,” Kylie wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)

Unfortunately for us, the dolls are one-of-a-kind custom creations gifted to each of the women.

However, after seeing the doll Kylie Minogue fans immediately started pleading for Mattel to put them on sale.

“Kylie, we need this doll released!! Your fans need it,” one person wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@barbie)

International Women’s Day is on March 8 each year. It’s a day to recognise and celebrate women’s achievements in various fields – social, economic, cultural, and political. It’s also a day to call for action towards accelerating gender equality.

Read more about Kylie Minogue:

Kylie Minogue: even a global icon enjoys a shoey

Kylie jumps for joy after she wins a Grammy Award

Every song on Kylie’s album Tension ranked

Two gay superfans’ marriage proposal at Kylie concert

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Moreton Bay PrideFest 2024 headliners Samantha Jade and Kween Kong
First headliners confirmed for Moreton Bay PrideFest 2024
Filipino drag queen Taylor Sheesh performed her recreation of the Eras Tour in Melbourne
Taylor Swift’s drag double recreates Eras Tour in Melbourne
Troye Sivan rips off nipple piercing
Troye Sivan rips off faux Grammys nipple piercing on camera
Rogue Traders duo headlining the Carnival at the ChillOut Festival
Rogue Traders duo are heading to ChillOut Festival 2024
Kylie Minogue wins a Grammy for Padam Padam
Kylie Minogue jumps for joy after she wins a Grammy Award
sheena easton
Sheena Easton: drag tribute act was pop star’s ex-husband