Kylie got a Padam Barbie for International Women’s Day

Kylie Minogue has received a special gift for International Women’s Day: her very own Padam Padam Barbie Doll, created by Mattel.

It’s IWD today (March 8) and toy giant Mattel also happens to be celebrating Barbie’s 65th anniversary.

Mattel launched a “role models” line of dolls modelled after celebrities from around the world.

Kylie’s custom doll is styled with her look from the Padam Padam music video, with her blonde hair, a red outfit and thigh-high boots.

“As a superstar artist, Kylie Minogue’s glittering career has kept her firmly rooted in the present whilst defining and celebrating much of our collective past,” Mattel said.

Kylie is one of eight female icons in the set which also includes Viola Davis, Shania Twain and Barbie narrator Helen Mirren.

The Aussie pop superstar shared photos of her and her doll to Instagram and thanked Mattel for the honour.

“Baby Kylie would NOT believe this is happening right now,” Kylie wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)

Unfortunately for us, the dolls are one-of-a-kind custom creations gifted to each of the women.

However, after seeing the doll Kylie Minogue fans immediately started pleading for Mattel to put them on sale.

“Kylie, we need this doll released!! Your fans need it,” one person wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@barbie)

International Women’s Day is on March 8 each year. It’s a day to recognise and celebrate women’s achievements in various fields – social, economic, cultural, and political. It’s also a day to call for action towards accelerating gender equality.

Read more about Kylie Minogue:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.