Celebrities

Kylie: even a global icon enjoys a shoey

kylie shoey global icon

Kylie Minogue has won her fourth BRIT Award, crowned a Global Icon. The Aussie singer enjoyed a shoey in celebration. She also performed a medley of her hits to close the show.

Kylie has a shoey

Presenter Roman Kemp challenged the singer to partake in an Australian cultural tradition during the show.

“It would be amiss of me to not go with an Aussie tradition of a shoey, so will Kylie Minogue do a shoey with me at the Brits?”

She did.

@sbsnews_au Watch the moment Kylie Minogue does a ‘shoey’ at the Brit Awards. The Australian singer received the Brits’ global icon award, and marked the occasion by drinking beer out of her stiletto. Read more @sbsnews_au (link in bio) #kylieminogue #brits ♬ original sound – SBS News

Padam Padam anyone?

That entrance paid tribute to Kylie’s iconic 2002 BRIT Award performance

All the Lovers

Global Icon Award

Accepting the Global Icon Award, Kylie thanked everyone who was part of her journey.

“There’s a part of me that’s still the 14-year-old girl dreaming in her room of making music and being in this industry.

“Here I am with this and everything’s possible, so thank you to each and every person who has been a part of my journey.”

Kylie Minogue jumps for joy after she wins a Grammy Award.

Kylie Minogue predicted to chart in the Triple J Hottest 100.

2024 Grammys: are you Team Kylie or Team Troye?

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart is queer af on cover of ‘Rolling Stone’
Troye Sivan rips off nipple piercing
Troye Sivan rips off faux Grammys nipple piercing on camera
Courtney Act and Chita
Courtney Act pays tribute to late stage legend Chita Rivera
Joe Exotic Tiger king gay mulleted cowboy Joseph Maldonado-Passage
What’s up with Joseph Maldonado-Passage the Tiger King?
nat bass johnnie walker debutante ball
Nat Bass hopes to shake it off at Debutante Ball
Jennifer Lopez
Watch Jennifer Lopez surprise drag queen impersonator