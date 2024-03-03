Kylie: even a global icon enjoys a shoey

Kylie Minogue has won her fourth BRIT Award, crowned a Global Icon. The Aussie singer enjoyed a shoey in celebration. She also performed a medley of her hits to close the show.

Kylie has a shoey

Presenter Roman Kemp challenged the singer to partake in an Australian cultural tradition during the show.

“It would be amiss of me to not go with an Aussie tradition of a shoey, so will Kylie Minogue do a shoey with me at the Brits?”

She did.

Padam Padam anyone?

THE ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL KYLIE MINOGUE CLOSING THE BRIT AWARDS 2024 SHE IS AN ICON ❤️❤️❤️ #BRITs #BritAwards2024 #KylieMinogue pic.twitter.com/61uGS6kchH — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) March 2, 2024

That entrance paid tribute to Kylie’s iconic 2002 BRIT Award performance

kylie minogue coming on stage as an ejected CD from an oversized CD player at the 2002 brit awards is iconic pic.twitter.com/7DlpN62YxJ — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 2, 2024

All the Lovers

kylie minogue performs ‘all the lovers’ at the 2024 brit awards #BRITs pic.twitter.com/kjpkRVqF5a — Minogue Updates (@MinogueUpdates) March 3, 2024

Global Icon Award

Accepting the Global Icon Award, Kylie thanked everyone who was part of her journey.

“There’s a part of me that’s still the 14-year-old girl dreaming in her room of making music and being in this industry.

“Here I am with this and everything’s possible, so thank you to each and every person who has been a part of my journey.”

