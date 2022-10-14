Kween Kong to host Feast Festival Celebration Gala

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Feast Festival, drag superstar Kween Kong is set to host a special celebration gala.

Kong, a Tongan and Samoan dancer and choreographer will be back at Adelaide Festival Centre after finishing in the top 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

“I am beyond excited to return home to celebrate such a milestone event for SA,” Kween Kong said.

“So thrilled to be the captain of the fun bus and to bring some fabulousness and campery to the night.”

‘An all-star lineup of queer entertainment’

For the occasion, Adelaide Festival Centre and Feast Festival have announced an all-star lineup of queer entertainment.

Gala highlights include cabaret icon Libby O’Donovan, Helpmann award-winning performer Michael Griffiths, Adelaide Fringe favourite comedic duo Jack and Annie and singer-songwriter comedian Leela Varghese.

Adelaide Festival Centre Head of Public Programming Susannah Sweeney said Festival Centre was looking forward to celebrating.

“Adelaide Festival Centre is delighted to have such an amazing lineup of artists come together to commemorate Feast Festival’s special birthday,” she said.

“We look forward to welcoming and partying with audiences this November to celebrate and to be entertained.”

“Feast Festival is so excited to partner with Adelaide Festival Centre to bring you this extraordinary line-up of SA talent as part of the Feast 25th Birthday Gala,” Feast Festival General Manager Helen Sheldon said.

“What a fabulous way to celebrate Feast’s Birthday and our fabulous past, present, and future queer art and culture.”

Feast Festival 25th Birthday Gala

WHEN: Saturday, November 12 from 7pm

WHERE: Adelaide Festival Centre’s Space Theatre.

Tickets are available at www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/whats-on/feast-festival-25th-birthday-gala