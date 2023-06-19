Kween Kong gets Logie nomination for Drag Race Down Under

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under runner-up Kween Kong has received a Logie nomination, with the show itself also nominated for its second season.

The 63rd TV Week Logie Awards are on in Sydney on July 30. The short-listed stars and shows vying for Australia’s top TV awards were unveiled on Monday morning.

And the Adelaide-based drag queen, whose real name is Thomas Fonua, is up for Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

Kween Kong competed on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Kween was runner-up alongside Sydney queen Hannah Conda, with Kiwi queen Spankie Jackzon crowned winner of the season.

Originally from New Zealand and of Tongan and Samoan heritage, Kween Kong was the show’s first Pasifika drag queen. Thomas is a professional dancer and choreographer, in and out of drag.

In the Logie category, Kween is up against Australian Idol’s Amy Shark, Heartbreak High’s Ayesha Madon and Chloe Hayden, Love Island Australia’s Flex Mami and Lilliana Bowrey from Netflix’s Surviving Summer.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is also nominated for Most Outstanding Entertainment Program, its first Logie nomination.

Yass, Kween! #DragRaceDownUnder Season 2 runner-up Kween Kong has been nominated for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent. Vote now! https://t.co/EW47ZE4ZzY #TVWEEKLogies #StanOriginals pic.twitter.com/dRKvmLIvJ9 — Stan. (@StanAustralia) June 18, 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 is nominated for Most Outstanding Entertainment Program at this year's #TVWEEKLogies! 👑 #DragRaceDownUnder #StanOriginals pic.twitter.com/k02K2WeagG — Stan. (@StanAustralia) June 18, 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season three on Stan

Season three of the show filmed in New Zealand earlier this year, with a new crop of yet-to-be-confirmed queens.

Judge Rhys Nicholson has teased this season, they were able to welcome some “proper pop megastar people” to guest judge in person.

“We’ve had guest stars before, but we filmed the first two seasons through pretty deep Covid-y times,” Rhys told ABC Radio.

“For the first time we got to have real people in the studios. The lineup is pretty bonkers. I got to sit next to some pretty wild guests.

“I’m sitting next to proper pop megastar people, and then on the other side is RuPaul and Michelle Visage.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season three is streaming on Stan soon.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.