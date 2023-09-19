Kween Kong addresses editing fail on Drag Race Down Under

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Kween Kong has set the record straight on a “strange” moment in last week’s season three finale.

Last Friday, Isis Avis Loren won the third season of Drag Race Down Under. The Melbourne queen made herstory as the first Australian winner of the spinoff.

Earlier in the episode, Australian season two runner-up Kween Kong returned as a choreographer for the top three’s main stage performance of their remix of RuPaul’s Crying on the Dance Floor.

During the segment, Kween told the queens Flor, Gabriella Labucci and Isis Avis Loren that she made the choreography “really hard on purpose” because of her status as Drag Race Down Under’s reigning “dancing diva”.

“I am here to let these girls have it,” Kween explained in her confessional.

“I don’t know if any of them are dancers, but I’m going to give it to them anyway.”

The rehearsal scene also showed two dancers who would be included in the performance.

And while the queens did struggle with the routine, the top three seemed determined to pull it off on the main stage.

There’s too many funny captions coming to my head right now. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/syeQiOUhl5 — Beverly Kills 🔪 (@thebeverlykills) September 16, 2023

However, for the final performance, the choreography – as well as the dancers from the rehearsal – were gone. Viewers were left confused.

“I was like I’m crazy because this isn’t what they showed earlier,” one viewer tweeted.

“So strange they decided to keep all the practice in and still scrap everything… what was the point!” another wrote.

‘The choreo I made was scrapped’

In a tweet, Kween Kong cleared up the confusion and confirmed what happened.

“Just so we know / the dancers for the challenge were originally in the set and after two takes they were taken out and the CHOREO I made was scrapped and the queens were asked to “do their thing”,” she wrote.

“That’s why it looked simple!”

FYI: Just so we know / the dancers for the challenge were originally in the set and after two takes the were taken out and the CHOREO I made was scrapped and the queens were asked to “do their thing”. THATS WHY IT LOOKED SIMPLE! 🖕🏾 — Kween Kong (@kweenkong_) September 17, 2023

Earlier in the week, Kween confirmed her return to Drag Race Down Under in a hilarious tweet.

“The reason they had no budget to choose good lip sync songs and the reason they sold half the lights on the main stage… was to cover my MASSSSIVE cheque to return and take the crown of Season 3,” Kween teased.

YES ITS REVEALED: the reason they had no budget to choose good lip sync songs and the reason they sold half the lights on the main stage of drag race down under, was to cover my MASSSSIVE cheque to return and take the crown of Season 3. Gagged they revealed this prematurely… — Kween Kong (@kweenkong_) September 9, 2023

Isis Avis Loren wins Drag Race Down Under season 3

Isis was crowned at a finale viewing party at Universal Sydney at the weekend. Comedian judge Rhys Nicholson and season two winner Spankie Jackzon were there to celebrate Isis’ win.

“I’m so grateful to have been crowned the first Australian Drag Race Down Under Superstar,” Isis said.

“It just goes to show when you believe in your dreams and shoot for the stars, you can achieve anything!”

She won a cash prize of $50,000 and a crown and a sceptre from Amped Accessories. Isis also scored a year’s supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics.

All of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is streaming in Australia on Stan.

