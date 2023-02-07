Kronos Quartet talk political activism through music and ‘Tár’

For 50 years, Kronos Quartet have fearlessly pursued an artistic vision, continuously pushing the boundaries for what defines and is defined by the art of classical music.

Now, they return to Australia to celebrate this artistic feat. David Harrington, violinist and founder of the Kronos Quartet, chats with QNews about the journey so far.

Kronos Quartet have been paving the way for classically trained musicians to push the boundaries of other genres for decades. Has this always been a central tenet of your quartet or was this a natural progression as your music evolved?

I’ve always wanted the string quartet medium to live up to the promise and trust its founding fathers placed in it.

Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert wrote some of their deepest, most visionary, and personal works for this medium.

They happened to be four white guys who practised the same religion, spoke the same language, living much of their lives in the same city where they created one of the strongest foundations of any art form.

The fact that so much of 21st century reality is missing from their music is not their fault, it is our fault.

We must build upon the foundations of this art form to expand the reach of the string quartet medium and bring the world into it.

I see and hear infinite potential for the string quartet to be the activist, energising force we have inherited from those four founders. We need to go cosmic as we imagine the future.

What has been the most surprising collaboration to date?

One of the most surprising, wondrous, and inspiring collaborations of the last 50 years happened yesterday morning when we rehearsed with singer/composer Peni Candra Rini from Indonesia.

Peni wrote “Maduswara” for Kronos’ 50 For The Future project, and we rehearsed it together at the University of Richmond (Virginia) with Peni’s singing and rebab playing joining Kronos to create what to my mind is a perfectly natural, seamless integration of ancient Indonesian traditions with the string quartet form.

This rehearsal took place in Richmond, VA, the former capital of the Confederacy, the day after we recorded “At War With Ourselves” by Michael Abels, with a libretto by Nikky Finney.

“At War With Ourselves” is Kronos’ most far reaching statement about the insidious, polluting hatred of racism and slavery in the USA.

Every string quartet player has an “inner Haydn”—my inner Haydn was smiling broadly yesterday. The future is entirely open and has huge promise.

The world is now more full of exciting and interesting possibilities than ever before.

Kronos Quartet has become almost renowned for its politicism, does this come from a personal place or from a sense of duty and responsibility to utilise your platform?

Every musician in the world needs a safe place free from violence and hatred in order to learn more about life through the practice of music.

We all need thriving forests and healthy ecosystems to provide wood and other natural materials for our handmade instruments.

We require nourishing food, as well as clean water and air to sustain us, great teachers to guide us and functional societies in order to freely practise and share our art with our audiences.

How can musicians not rise up against the hate-filled, small minded ideas that sometimes scold us and tell us that musicians should only stick to playing their music.

Why should we stay silent and keep our thoughts about the things that we value most, to ourselves? Musicians are among the clearest agents for radical change of all the trades, crafts and professions.

I believe that anything less, is not a fully realised musician.

How does it feel to be part of Todd Field’s musical inspiration for Tár ?

Whenever I hear that the music of Kronos has made an impact on someone I’m immensely proud and strengthened.

I’ve found that you never know when a musical experience might connect with someone and become a launching pad to an idea or a thought.

We are all growing together, springing forth from a vast, mysterious root system that connects us all.

What is your creative process like? Do you draw inspiration from other mediums outside of music?

I draw inspiration from all over our shared social fabric, and beyond. Great teachers always inspire me.

Nikky Finney’s acceptance speech for the 2011 National Book Award in Poetry led to the creation of “At War With Ourselves.”

I also draw inspiration from the clarity of Greta Thunberg; the truth of Howard Zinn; the immense potential of libraries; the beauty of certain musical notes people have created, such as those sung by Zabelle Panosian; art museums and science museums; walking down the street, or wandering through an old growth redwood forest; insects when viewed up close; the letters of Vincent Van Gogh; high school string quartet groups—I could could go on and on.

Basically, whatever gives me more energy and helps to sharpen my senses as I explore the inner workings of nature and humanity, is inspiring to me.

Final tour

Kronos Quartet will tour Australia for the final time in March 2023, in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The KRONOS Five Decades Tour—the eighth Australian tour for the ensemble—will be touring across all of Australia, culimating at the Sydney Opera House for their final show.

For more info and to book tickets, head to Arts Projects Australia.

