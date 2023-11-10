Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr confirm engagement

Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr are engaged. Weeks after she started wearing an engagement ring, Kristie confirmed the engagement in an interview with People magazine.

Together since 2021, the pair sparked rumours of an engagement in September when they began wearing significant rings. First, Kristie showed off a huge rock on her wedding finger. Then Sam began wearing a gold band on the wedding finger of her left hand.

Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr

The professional soccer players met in 2019. Sam Kerr plays as a striker for Chelsea in the FA Women’s Super League club. She’s also captain of the Australia women’s national team. Kristie Mewis plays for Gotham FC in New Jersey.

They went public with their relationship after they were photographed embracing following a match at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The US team, including Kristie, had just beaten the Matildas.

Kristie told People that her fiancée, along with her parents and sister, has “just been everything” to her.

“My biggest supporter, always listening to me nag and complain all, all of my crazy antics.”

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.