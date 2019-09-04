Kristen Stewart was told not to hold girlfriend’s hand in public

Kristen Stewart says she was told to not hold her girlfriend’s hand in public in order to land blockbuster movie roles.

The actress has opened up about how her attitude towards her sexuality and the public’s acceptance of her “ambiguous” identity has evolved in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Advertisements

Kristen said in the past, bosses instructed her not to public display her sexuality to boost her career.

“I have fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favour, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,’” she said.

But Kristen disagreed, adding: “I don’t want to work with people like that.”

The 29-year-old shot to fame in 2008 with Twilight.

After a high-profile relationship with co-star Robert Pattinson, Kristen dated visual effects producer Alicia Cargile in 2015.

“I was informed by an old-school mentality, which is – you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you, and they don’t like that you date girls,” she said.

“And they don’t like that you don’t identify as a quote-unquote ‘lesbian’. But you also don’t identify as a quote-unquote ‘heterosexual’.

“And people like to know stuff, so what the fuck are you?”

Kristen Stewart is starring in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot

Kristen Stewart said she doesn’t identify as bisexual. She also praised the younger generation for helping her realise she can identify as queer without labels.

“I think we’re all kind of getting to a place where – I don’t know, evolution’s a weird thing – we’re all becoming incredibly ambiguous.

“And it’s this really gorgeous thing.”

In November, audiences will see her in a lead role in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot. Kristen will star alongside Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott.

Advertisements

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.