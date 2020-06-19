Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in new biopic

Queer royalty Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a new biopic.

Director Pablo Larraín has cast Stewart as the princess in new film Spencer. The film will take place over three days in the early 1990s, when Diana made the decision to separate from Prince Charles and remove herself from becoming queen.

Advertisements

Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced four years later.

“Kristen is one of the great actors around today,” Larraín told Deadline.

“To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things. She can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.

“The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see.

“I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”

Larraín also helmed the Natalie Portman-starring Jackie, about JFK’s wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Kristen Stewart will start production on Spencer in early 2021.

Kristen Stewart was filming a lesbian romantic-comedy before pandemic

After a recent string of indie films post-Twilight, Kristen Stewart made a blockbuster comeback in Charlie’s Angels last year.

At the time, she opened up about the challenges she faced as a queer actress in Hollywood.

“I have fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favour, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,’” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I don’t want to work with people like that.”

In January, Kristen Stewart was filming a lesbian romantic comedy and Christmas film, titled Happiest Season.

Advertisements

The festive film follows the actress’s character as she plans a surprise marriage proposal to her girlfriend (played by Mackenzie Davis) after they go home for Christmas.

However, she soon discovers that her girlfriend has not yet come out to her conservative family.

Happiest Season was originally to arrive in cinemas later this year. However it’s unclear if they finished the film before the COVID-19 shutdowns.