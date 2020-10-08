Kristen Stewart is ‘relishing’ being an openly queer woman

Kristen Stewart says she’s now “relishing” her status as a queer public figure after struggling with being “hounded” about her sexuality.

The actress is appearing in upcoming lesbian Christmas rom-com Happiest Season (pictured above right), due for release in November.

In the movie, Abby (Stewart) is planning to propose to girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) while attending Harper’s family holiday party.

However Abby discovers her girlfriend hasn’t come out to her conservative parents yet.

In a candid chat with the film’s director Clea DuVall for InStyle Magazine, Stewart discusses her own difficulties sharing her relationships with both men and women in the public eye.

“The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian,” she said.

“And it’s like, ‘God, I’m 21 years old’. I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I’ve been with.

“Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn’t like giving myself to the public, in a way.

“It felt like such thievery. This was a period of time when I was sort of cagey.”

Stewart added she also guarded her privacy in previous relationships with men. She and her partners would “do everything we could to not be photographed doing things that would become not ours.”

“So I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn’t something I understood then. Only now can I see it,” she said.

Kristen Stewart loves being a role model for young fans

Kristen said while she no qualms displaying who she was with girlfriends in public, she struggled with being “hounded” about labelling herself.

“I was a kid, and I felt personally affronted. Now I relish it,” she said.

“I love the idea that anything I do with ease rubs off on somebody who is struggling. That s–t’s dope!

“When I see a little kid clearly feeling themselves in a way that they wouldn’t have when I grew up, it makes me skip.”

Kristen Stewart is currently in a relationship with screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

She said Happiest Season resonated with her personally and she “could not have had a better partner” than MacKenzie Davis.

“They’re both people I really felt protective of in different ways,” she said.

“I’ve been on both sides of that dynamic where someone is having a hard time acknowledging who they are and the other person is more self-accepting.”

“I never felt an immense shame, but I also don’t feel far away from [the film’s] story, so I must have it in a latent sense.”

Happiest Season also stars Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy.

The film is set for release in Australia on November 26.

