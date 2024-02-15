Celebrities

Kristen Stewart is queer af on cover of ‘Rolling Stone’

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart wanted to do the “gayest fucking thing” for her Rolling Stone cover.

In the cover story for the March issue, Stewart talks about her desire to flip gender roles with her photoshoot.

“If I go through the entire Twilight series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the sex symbols,” she said.

“Now I want to do the gayest fucking thing you’ve ever seen in your life. If I could grow a little mustache, if I could grow a fucking happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would. Guys — I’m sorry — but their fucking pubes are shoved in my face constantly, and I’m like, ‘Ummmm, bring it in.’”

The photos feature a mullet-clad Stewart wearing a jock strap and basketball shorts, and has quickly gone viral.

 

Kristen Stewart talks ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

Stewart stars in the upcoming steamy queer thriller Love Lies Bleeding alongside Katy O’Brian. She told Rolling Stone that as a queer actress, she’s happy the film doesn’t rely on clichés.

The actress sees the role of gym manager Lou as a return to her “first setting”.

“It is a really weird, kind of moving return to form in some way. Kind of like who you are when you’re 11 — physically, the clothes you choose to wear — before you’ve just been pummeled by male expectation,” she said.

While the androgynous photoshoot has left right-wing transphobes aghast, Stewart bolding embracing her queerness has been welcomed by fans.



