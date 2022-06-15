Kristen Stewart is making a queer ghost hunting show?

Twilight and Spencer star Kristen Stewart has announced her latest project, a queer ghost hunting show.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The movie star took to social media to make the announcement this week.

Kristen Stewart is looking for ghost hunters

Kristen Stewart is most well known for her acting roles, but it seems she is now turning to reality TV.

In conjunction with her celebrity stylist CJ Romero she is ready to launch the project.

The project has been green light for a major streaming service that is yet to be named and is being produced through Scout Productions.

And now the star is looking for queer ghost hunters to participate in the program.

“Most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever”

The make the announcement Kristen Stewart released a video on Instagram.

“I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of Queer Eye, Legendary, The Hype, on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever,” she said.

Which is an interesting statement, have we ever had a queer ghosting hunting show before?

“We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators,” she went on to explain.

CJ Romero joined in the excitement of the announcement, directing prospective queer ghost hunters to apply.

“Kristen, myself and the team over at Scout Productions have been working really hard on this!! And guess what… Now we get to cast this thing.”

“Are you a medium, historian, ghost hunting expert…and also a member of the LGBTQIA+ community,” he continued. “Well, if so, please go to the link in my bio and apply today!!!! Can’t wait to see what you ghouls bring us!”

There is no filming or airing date announcement for this project yet.