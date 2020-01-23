Kristen Stewart is filming a lesbian rom-com and people are excited

Actress Kristen Stewart is currently filming a lesbian romantic comedy, and the Christmas movie is set to a star-studded affair.

The festive film, titled Happiest Season, follows Stewart’s character as she plans a surprise marriage proposal to her girlfriend (played by Mackenzie Davis) while they go home for Christmas.

However, she soon discovers that her girlfriend has not yet come out to her conservative family.

Also joining the cast are GLOW star Alison Brie, Parks and Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza and Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy. There’s no word yet as to the roles they or Levy will play.

Mary Steenburgen and Victor Garber have also joined the cast to play Davis’ character’s conservative parents.

The movie is written and directed by out talent Clea Duvall, who in 1999 played the lead role in lesbian satire But I’m A Cheerleader.

Happiest Season is set for release in November and it’s currently being filmed in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

As well as expressing their excitement, eagle-eyed fans took to social media to share photos and clips of the actors on set.

KRISTEN STEWART AND MACKENZIE DAVIS ARE GONNA PLAY GIRLFRIENDS IN A CHRISTMAS THEMED ROM COM. I REPEAT KRISTEN STEWART AND MACKENZIE DAVIS ARE GONNA PLAY GIRLFRIENDS IN A CHRISTMAS THEMED ROM COM. I REPEAT KRISTEN STEWART AND MACKENZIE DAVIS ARE GONNA PLAY GIRLFRIENDS IN A pic.twitter.com/ZYJ68b0bMy — Mody (@WildfireKristen) January 22, 2020

EXCUSE ME. A rom-com starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, written and directed by Clea Duvall???? WITH Dan Levy, Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie?!??!?! OMGGGGG https://t.co/i6w3mj6yy6 — Jenna Guillaume⁷ (@JennaGuillaume) January 23, 2020

I got a notice that they are filming a lesbian Christmas story starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis in the jewelry store beneath my apartment and I am trying to figure out how I can sneak onto set… — S. Jae-Jones (JJ) (@sjaejones) January 21, 2020

How can I write today knowing that my lesbian moms are literally 10 feet below me — S. Jae-Jones (JJ) (@sjaejones) January 21, 2020

ah, no big deal. Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, and Allison Brie are all gonna be filming an apparently lesbian Christmas movie next door to me next week. — wilkie (@wilkieii) January 15, 2020

Someone on Facebook spotted a certain someone filming something with Kristen Stewart 👀 pic.twitter.com/I0wPQekNdA — *•.¸♡ 丅 ♡¸.•* (@MmmEatGlass) January 21, 2020

we're really getting a wlw holiday rom-com starring kristen stewart and she's bringing back the longer blonde bob for it- we won yall CONGRATS TO US 😭🙌 pic.twitter.com/D4GCjZ5kOL — tink 🌸 (@prettymagicx) January 20, 2020

let this be a decade of gay rom coms and nothing else no straights! https://t.co/bj5JITaNyS — Sara Clements (@mildredsfierce) January 23, 2020

Kristen Stewart wants to ‘make movies and kids’ with girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Last November, Kristen Stewart said she “couldn’t f–king wait” to propose to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

Radio host Howard Stern asked Kristen if she was “in love right now,” to which she replied, “Yes, the answer is yes.”

“The first time that I told her that I loved her, we were like sitting in this random bar,” she said.

“I’ve known her for like six years, but we only started seeing each other like two weeks in.

“It was just like, it was literally like the day that I met her, all bets were off.

“We met years ago on a movie, I hadn’t seen her in two years and she had just walked up to a friends’ birthday party. I was just, like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’

“I want to make movies and kids with this girl, I can’t believe I’m so lucky.”

