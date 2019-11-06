Kristen Stewart ‘can’t f***ing wait’ to propose to girlfriend

Kristen Stewart said she’s ready to take the plunge with girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

In a candid interview on The Howard Stern Show, the Charlie’s Angels actress spoke about her interest in tying the knot.

Radio host Howard Stern asked Kristen if she was “in love right now,” to which she replied, “Yes, the answer is yes.”

Stern then asked if the actress would propose to her screenwriter girlfriend.

“Absolutely, I can’t f–king wait,” Kristen replied.

“ I don’t know [when]… I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast.

“I have a couple of plans that I know would be the coolest thing to do, that I think would be pretty undeniable.”

Kristen Stewart met girlfriend Dylan Meyer on a movie set

Kristen Stewart shared that she told girlfriend Dylan Meyer that she loves her just two weeks into dating. The pair met several years earlier, first meeting on a movie set.

“The first time that I told her that I loved her, we were like sitting in this random bar,” she admitted.

“I’ve known her for like six years, but we only started seeing each other like two weeks in.

“It was just like, it was literally like the day that I met her, all bets were off,” she continued.

“I met her years ago on a movie. I hadn’t seen her in, like, two years and she had just walked up to a friends’ birthday party.

“I was just, like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’

“I want to make movies and kids with this girl. I can’t believe I’m so lucky.

“I literally drew her in a dream, and now she exists.”

This month, Kristen has a lead role in the new Charlie’s Angels reboot, out in Australia on November 14.

The actress will play one of the titular secret agents alongside Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott.

