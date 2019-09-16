KL Realty is offering you worry-free property management

Krissi Greene and Louise Ludgater from KL Realty have 30 years’ experience in property management.

The two women have a combined 30 years’ experience and are proven performers in successfully managing properties.

Advertisements

They describe their role as checking the property thoroughly and regularly, keeping a watchful eye that rent Is paid on time, managing lease renewals early and ensuring tenants leave your property in a good condition.

Krissi says, “Your investment property is one of your most valuable assets and as a pivotal component of your financial future. It shouldn’t be managed by just anyone.”

Louise agrees.

“At KL Realty we’re property investors ourselves,” she said.

“So we know you don’t want a one size fits all property management service. We will personalize our services to deliver outstanding results. This will protect your largest investment while maximising your financial returns.”

That’s without question what they do at KL Realty!

The key to successful property management

Thanks to their trade of experience to the industry, Krissi and Louise from KL Realty they know the key to successful property management is communication.

That’s why their focus is on developing strong relationships with property owners and tenants alike.

Their communication is why so many clients choose to work with them.

But more importantly, it’s why they’ve chosen to stay.

You might be a first-time investor, and nervous about who to trust to look after your new property.

Or you’ve been in the game for a while and understand all too well how hard it can be to find property managers you can trust.

Advertisements

Krissi said, “We are proactive, making use of the most up to date systems to ensure the best possible outcome for landlords.

“We use strong systems, checklists and the latest cloud-based software. That means we minimise lost rental income and avoid damage to the properties we manage.”

Louise emphasised the importance of responsive communications.

“We focus on personal customer service and promise to return phone calls and emails within 24 hours,” she said.

“It is essential to remain accessible to both landlords and tenants for the best possible outcomes.”

To get in touch with Krissi and Louise about any aspect of property management check out the KL Realty website or call 0421 090 588.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.